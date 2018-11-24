Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Officially ruled out Saturday

As expected, Kuznetsov (upper body) won't play against the Rangers on Saturday, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports.

Kuznetsov traveled with the Capitals to New York, but the star center hasn't been practicing, so he was a longshot to return. Kuznetsov isn't on injured reserve, which leaves at least some room for optimism that he could return against the Islanders on Monday.

