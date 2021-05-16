Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) was on the ice ahead of the team's optional practice Sunday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Per head coach Peter Laviolette, Kuznetsov remains "not available for a few more days" but is allowed to work out with the team per league rules. That would suggest the Russian center won't play Game 2 on Monday against Boston, but further clarification should be provided on that front closer to puck drop.