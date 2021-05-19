Kuznetsov (not injujry related) is on the ice for pregame warmups ahead of Game 3 against Boston and will play Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Lars Eller is out with a lower-body injury, but it looks like the Capitals will get Kuznetsov back after seven missed games. He's taking line rushes in the No. 1 center slot between Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie. The Russian has 62 points -- including 24 on the power play -- in 78 career postseason contests.