Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: On ice in non-contact garb

Kuznetsov (upper body) skated in a non-contact jersey Wednesday, but he's still waiting to be cleared for game action, Brian McNally of NBC Sports Washington reports.

While Kuznetsov seems to be making progress, he has yet to take contact, which would probably mark the final hurdle in his recovery. The Capitals have won all six games without the elite center, but both the team and fantasy owners alike undoubtedly miss the offensive exploits from a guy who's averaging a career-high 1.17 points per game this season.