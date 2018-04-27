Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Opens scoring 17 seconds into second round

Kuznetsov scored just 17 seconds into Thursday's 3-2, Game 1 loss to the Penguins and added a team-high six shots.

Kuznetsov has been excellent this postseason, with five goals and four assists in nine games. He's going to have to keep this level up for the Capitals to have a puncher's chance at taking out the two-time defending champs.

