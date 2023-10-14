Kuznetsov was blanked in Friday's 4-0 setback against the visiting Penguins.

Kuznetsov ended up with a pair of shots on goal in his 19:56 of ice time across 26 shifts, while winning seven of his 15 faceoff attempts, good for a 46.7 percentage at the dot. He and his teammates will look to get on track Monday night when the Flames come calling at Capital One Arena.