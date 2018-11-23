Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Out again Friday
Kuznetsov (upper body) will not dress for Friday's game against the Red Wings, Brian McNally of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Kuznetsov has yet to return to practice since sustaining an upper-body injury in mid-November. He will visit with doctors Friday to see if a trip to New York with the team is in the cards, so additional information regarding his status for the next two contests could be on the way later in the day.
