Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) won't play Wednesday versus the Rangers, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Kuznetsov was scratched Monday due to a coach's decision after being late to a team meeting. He then entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday, so at this point there's no telling when he might be given the green light to return. The Capitals only have three regular-season games remaining following Wednesday's contest, so time is of the essence for Kuznetsov. The 28-year-old forward has tallied 29 points in 41 games this campaign.