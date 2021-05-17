Kuznetsov (COVID-19) will not be in Monday's Game 2 lineup against the Bruins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
As expected, Kuznetsov is still unavailable and hasn't played since May 1. The 28-year-old forward was back at practice Sunday, so there's a good chance that he'll be ready to go for Game 3 on Wednesday. He scored 29 points with a plus-7 rating in 41 games this season.
