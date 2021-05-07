Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) will not play Friday against the Flyers, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Kuznetsov and teammate Ilya Samsonov were scratched before Monday's win against the Rangers and will remain in the COVID protocols through Friday's meeting with the Flyers. Check back for further updates prior to puck drop on Saturday regarding the 28-year-old center's availability for Washington's penultimate match of the regular season.