Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) will not be in the lineup Monday against the Bruins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Kuznetsov still has not been cleared to resume on-ice activities and will miss his sixth game. With the Capitals not in action again until Feb. 4, it's possible the 28-year-old will be able to return to the lineup some time this week, but keep checking back for further updates.
