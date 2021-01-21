Head coach Peter Laviolette announced that Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) will miss at least the next four games due to quarantine restrictions, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Kuznetsov joins teammates Alex Ovechkin, Dmitry Orlov, and Ilya Samsonov on the quarantine list, a sizable blow to Washington's lineup in the short term. The 28-year-old Russian is likely to be replaced by Lars Eller on the second line, while one of Brian Pinho or Connor McMichael could take his spot on the active roster. The 26th overall selection from the 2010 NHL Entry Draft could return in time for Jan. 30 action against the Bruins, but the situation remains touch and go.