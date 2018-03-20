Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Out Tuesday, but will travel to Detroit
Kuznetsov (upper body) skated early Tuesday, and he's expected to make the trip to Detroit for Thursday's clash with the Red Wings, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Reading between the lines, this means that Kuznetsov will not play Tuesday night against the Stars, but fantasy owners should tee him up for potential activation in the subsequent contest against a deflated Red Wings team that has lost an NHL-worst 10 straight games. With 71 points (21 goals, 50 assists) in as many appearances, it'll be important to monitor Kuznetsov's status like a hawk if you've been depending on him in virtual hockey.
