Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Pair of assists in loss

Kuznetsov dished two helpers in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

The Russian center played provider on tallies by T.J. Oshie and Alex Ovechkin. Kuznetsov also put three shots on goal, but none of them were able to sneak behind Philipp Grubauer. In four games since returning from his suspension, Kuznetsov has five points and 12 shots on goal.