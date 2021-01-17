Kuznetsov dished out two assists with two shots and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to Pittsburgh.
Kuznetsov drew his assists on go-ahead goals by Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom in the first and second periods, respectively. They were the first points of the season for the 28-year-old, who had 19 goals and 33 assists in 63 games last season.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Plays key role in comeback•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Lights lamp Sunday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Finds net on power play•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Having slightly down year•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Notches helper Monday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Dishes pair of assists•