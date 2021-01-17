Kuznetsov dished out two assists with two shots and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to Pittsburgh.

Kuznetsov drew his assists on go-ahead goals by Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom in the first and second periods, respectively. They were the first points of the season for the 28-year-old, who had 19 goals and 33 assists in 63 games last season.