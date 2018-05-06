Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Pedal to the metal with three-point game

Kuznetsov scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 6-3, Game 5 win over the Penguins.

Kuznetsov has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 11 games; eight of those points have come on the power play. He, Alexander Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom are tied for the team lead in points this postseason. And they're just a win from the Eastern Conference Final. Washington leads the series 3-2.