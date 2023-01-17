Kuznetsov logged an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Kuznetsov helped out on T.J. Oshie's equalizer in the third period. The assist snapped Kuznetsov's four-game point drought, but he's gone eight contests without a goal, picking up seven helpers in that span. The center is up to 37 points, 107 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 45 outings. He's shooting a paltry 5.6 percent, so there's reason to be hopeful he'll turn it around in the second half of the campaign.