Kuznetsov was added to the COVID-19 protocol Wednesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

This news comes after the team was fined $100,000 for a COVID-19 violation, as Kuznetsov was one of four players placed on the list Wednesday. The Russian will not be allowed to practice or travel with the team until he's been fully cleared to return. At this point, consider Kuznetsov questionable for Friday's game against the Sabres.