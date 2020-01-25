Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Points hard to come by

Kuznetsov has no points in his last four games.

Kuznetsov was a hot commodity before things went south, as the Russian was riding a seven-game point streak prior to going cold for four straight contests. Washington visits the Canadiens on Monday, and this matchup benefits Kuznetsov. The Russian-born star scored a goal in the two teams only other meeting this season and has 13 points in 15 career games against Montreal.