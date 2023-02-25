Kuznetsov scored two goals and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.
He potted the Caps' final two tallies of the afternoon, snapping a brief three-game point drought with the performance. It's Kuznetsov's first multi-point effort in February and first multi-goal game since Nov. 7, and on the season the 30-year-old has a somewhat disappointing 11 goals and 49 points through 60 contests, with what would be a career-worst minus-8 rating.
