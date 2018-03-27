Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Posts fifth straight multi-point showing

Kuznetsov scored a shorthanded goal and recorded an assist during Monday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

Considering Kuznetsov rarely kills penalties, it was surprising to see him score his first shorthanded goal since his debut season in the league in 2013-14. He's now sandwiched a three-game absence due to an upper-body injury with five consecutive multi-point showings to improve to 24 goals and 51 assists for the campaign. The 25-year-old Russian is well on his way to a career-best offensive season, which also has the chance to be his first point-per-game showing.