Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Posts goal and assist versus Coyotes

Kuznetsov was involved on both of Jacksonville's goals Friday, scoring and adding an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

The 25-year-old has continued to be a point per game guy this month, scoring four goals and 10 points in 10 games during December. That puts him on pace to finish well in front of last season's 59 points in 82 games. With more playing time and a shooting percent within shouting distance of his career norm, there's no reason to think Kuznetsov won't continue at this pace over the next few months.