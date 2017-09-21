Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Posts three-point night Wednesday

Kuznetsov notched a power-play goal and two assists in Wednesday's 4-2 preseason win over Montreal.

The 25-year-old center had an excellent preseason debut alongside Alex Ovechkin -- further evidence that the two will begin the season together. The Russian pivot had a bit of a down year in 2016-17 with 59 points in 82 games, but with a new eight-year, $62.4 million contract in hand, looks poised to reclaim his place among the elite fantasy performers for 2017-18 and is worth taking in the early rounds of all formats.