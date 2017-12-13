Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Posts trio of assists Tuesday
Kuznetsov recorded three assists and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 5-2 rout over the Avalanche.
Kuznetsov has been scorching of late with four goals and four assists in his last seven games. Those numbers should remain good once T.J. Oshie (upper body) returns from injury, so expect good things from the 25-year-old Russian the rest of the way.
