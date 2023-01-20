Kuznetsov notched two assists and three shots in the Capitals' 4-0 win over the Coyotes on Thursday.

Kuznetsov picked up a helper on Tom Wilson's power-play goal that extended the Capitals' lead to 3-0. He also picked up the primary assist on Dylan Strome's second goal of the game, finding the former Blackhawk wide open to pot an easy goal. This performance gives Kuznetsov three points in his last three games after struggling out of the gate in the month of January. The Russian forward has six goals and 39 points in the 2022-23 campaign.