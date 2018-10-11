Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Pots four points in win over Vegas

Kuznetsov scored a goal and three assists while adding three shots, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

He opened the scoring in the final minute of the first period with a power-play marker, re-directing a brilliant feed from Nicklas Backstrom, then returned the favor with the man advantage in the third to set up Backstrom for what proved to be the game-winner, chipping in helpers on both of Alex Ovechkin's goals along the way. Kuznetsov now has a dazzling three goals and seven points in three games to begin the campaign as he looks to top last season's career highs of 27 goals and 83 points.