Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Pots goal Saturday

Kuznetsov tallied a goal and six shots during Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Kuznetsov snapped a 17-game goal-scoring drought with his eighth goal and 37th point of the season. The 26-year-old Russian has finished near the 20-goal mark in each of the last three seasons, so it's reasonable to expect a regression closer to that pace in the second half of 2018-19 -- along with a heavy dose of helpers.