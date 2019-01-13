Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Pots goal Saturday
Kuznetsov tallied a goal and six shots during Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
Kuznetsov snapped a 17-game goal-scoring drought with his eighth goal and 37th point of the season. The 26-year-old Russian has finished near the 20-goal mark in each of the last three seasons, so it's reasonable to expect a regression closer to that pace in the second half of 2018-19 -- along with a heavy dose of helpers.
