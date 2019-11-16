Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Pots ninth goal
Kuznetsov scored a goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.
Kuznetsov's third-period tally cut the deficit to two goals, briefly giving the Capitals hope of a comeback before Tomas Tatar buried an empty-netter. Kuznetsov has four goals and six helpers in his last six games, with only one scoreless outing in that span. The center has 19 points through 18 games this season as one of Washington's many strong scoring options.
