Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Pots OT winner as Caps advance

Kuznetsov scored in overtime to give the Capitals a 2-1 win over the Penguins in Game 6 on Monday.

Taking a pass from Alex Ovechkin in the neutral zone, Kuznetsov split the Pittsburgh defense at the blue line and beat Matt Murray between the legs to put Washington through to the conference finals for the first time in two decades. The 25-year-old center now has seven goals and 14 points in 12 games this postseason, and he'll carry a three-game scoring streak into a clash with the Lightning, with a Stanley Cup appearance on the line.