Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Pots OT winner as Caps advance
Kuznetsov scored in overtime to give the Capitals a 2-1 win over the Penguins in Game 6 on Monday.
Taking a pass from Alex Ovechkin in the neutral zone, Kuznetsov split the Pittsburgh defense at the blue line and beat Matt Murray between the legs to put Washington through to the conference finals for the first time in two decades. The 25-year-old center now has seven goals and 14 points in 12 games this postseason, and he'll carry a three-game scoring streak into a clash with the Lightning, with a Stanley Cup appearance on the line.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Pedal to the metal with three-point game•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Garners power-play apple in loss•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Opens scoring 17 seconds into second round•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Caps off excellent first round with helper•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Credited with additional assist after scoring change•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Three-point performance in Game 4 win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...