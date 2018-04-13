Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Pots two PP goals in Thursday's OT loss

Kuznetsov scored two power-play goals less than 30 seconds apart in the first period of Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 1.

His early playoff barrage continued his hot streak from the regular season, as Kuznetsov scored seven goals and 19 points in his final 11 games. The 25-year-old also led the Caps with six shots on the night, and he'll likely need to keep firing and stay locked in if the team is going to bounce back and advance to the second round.