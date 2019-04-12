Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Power-play helper
Kuznetsov recorded a power-play assist Thursday, as Washington held on to beat the Hurricanes 4-2 in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.
Kuz drew the primary assist on Nicklas Backstrom's second goal of the game, coming with Washington up a man. Kuznetsov has a history of being a big-time playoff performer, as the Russian piled up 32 points in 24 playoff games a season ago. We all know what that led to...
