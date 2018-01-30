Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Practicing fully Tuesday
Kuznetsov (lower body) skated on a line with Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson during Tuesday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
This is a welcome sight for the Capitals given that Kuznetsov was last seen needing assistance off the ice late in a Jan. 25 win against the Panthers prior to the All-Star break. Await confirmation before Wednesday's tilt against the Flyers, but it's looking like the 25-year-old has escaped serious injury and you should be ready to return him to your lineups.
