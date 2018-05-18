Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Pretty Game 4 goal not enough
Kuznetsov scored on one of his four shots in Thursday's 4-2, Game 4 loss to the Lightning.
Linemate Alex Ovechkin sprung Kuznetsov with a beautiful saucer pass on the tape, and the fellow Russian didn't waste the opportunity, beating Andrei Vasilevskiy through the five-hole to tie the game 2-2 in the second period. Kuznetsov has been a massive force this postseason, producing 10 goals and 21 points in 16 games. He's also got a three-game goal streak going, with two assists and 20 shots to boot over that stretch.
