Kuznetsov (not injury related) has been cleared to play, but his availability for Wednesday's Game 3 has yet to be determined, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Head coach Peter Laviolette notes that it's merely a matter of conditioning that stands in the way of Kuznetsov's return to the lineup. The 29-year-old has not played since May 1 and with Lars Eller (lower body) nicked up in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss in Game 2, the Capitals desperately need another offensive heavyweight at their disposal -- especially at the center position. Check back for updates prior to Wednesday's puck drop, but it does not appear as though the 26th overall pick from the 2010 NHL Entry Draft will need to wait much longer to return to action.