Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Questionable for Thursday

Kuznetsov (upper body) will be evaluated Tuesday after leaving Monday's contest against the Islanders, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Kuznetsov was injured on a hit up against the boards during Monday's loss to the Islanders. The 27-year-old center has 46 points in 53 games this season. Should he miss any time, Lars Eller would likely be next in line for some increased playing time.