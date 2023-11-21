Kuznetsov (illness) told Tom Gulitti of NHL.com on Tuesday that he isn't sure if he will play Wednesday against Buffalo.

The Capitals will see how Kuznetsov feels Wednesday before determining his availability. The 31-year-old forward took part in practices Monday and Tuesday, but he didn't work on either power-play unit during Tuesday's session. Kuznetsov has registered three goals, eight points and 37 shots on net in 14 outings this campaign. If he can't play Wednesday, Hendrix Lapierre is slated to center the third line.