Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Questionable to return
Kuznetsov exited to the locker room during the first period of Wednesday's Game 2 against the Golden Knights holding his left arm, hand or wrist, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports. He is considered questionable to return, according to the NBC Sports broadcast, and the Capitals labeled it an upper-body injury.
Kuznetsov took a big hit from Golden Knights blueliner Brayden McNabb along the boards, leading to his immediate exit from the ice. Any time missed at this point in the season would be a major loss for the Capitals, losing out on a player riding an 11-game point streak that included six goals and 10 assists. More information on his status will likely surface on his status following the game, if not before then.
