Kuznetsov failed to score a point in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Bruins.

The 28-year-old handled a full workload right away after missing the last two games due to an upper-body injury, seeing more ice time than any Caps forward other than Alex Ovechkin. Kuznetsov has had a sluggish start to the season, managing only two goals and six points through 12 games, but his spot next to Ovie on the team's top line means he could get hot at any moment.