Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Racks up three points in Stadium Series

Kuznetsov scored a power-play goal and added two assists in Saturday's Stadium Series win over Toronto.

With the tally, Kuznetsov reaches the 20-goal mark for the second time in his NHL career. The 25-year-old has been on a tear of late, putting up four goals and nine points in his last nine games. Kuznetsov has been very consistent all season and is sitting on 64 points through 65 contests, making him worth a fantasy play whenever Washington is in action.