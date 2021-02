Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocol) was activated from non-roster injured reserve and will play in Sunday's game against the Penguins, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Kuznetsov hasn't played since Jan. 19. He's cleared the league's protocol, and his conditioning is up to par. The 28-year-old is slated to center the second line flanked by T.J. Oshie (upper body) and Jakub Vrana. Last season, he recorded 19 goals and 33 helpers over 63 games.