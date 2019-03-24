Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Ready to rock

Kuznetsov (illness) will play in Sunday's game versus the Flyers, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

There's a flu bug floating around Washington's locker room, but Kuznetsov shook it in time for Sunday's contest. He'll fill back into his second-line center role and he'll log power-play minutes. Kuznetsov has accrued 65 points in 69 games this season, with 21 of those points coming with the man advantage.