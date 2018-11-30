Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Ready to rock

Kuznetsov (upper body) remains on track to play in Friday night's home game against the Devils, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Kuznetsov, Alex Ovechkin (upper body) and Devante Smith-Pelley (lower body) are all expected to be in the lineup Friday, which is a troubling sign for whoever posts up between the pipes for the Devils in the upcoming contest. Kuznetsov, for one, has compiled six goals and 15 assists over 18 games, and more than half of his points (11) have taken place on the man advantage.