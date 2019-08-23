Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Receives international ban

Kuznetsov was given a four-year suspension from international play by the IIHF on Friday for testing positive for cocaine at the 2019 IIHF World Championship.

Kuznetsov denied taking an illegal substances after a social media post that surfaced in May and the NHL opted not to suspended him. This latest news, however, could bring the center under further scrutiny and force the NHL to reconsider its decision.

More News
Our Latest Stories