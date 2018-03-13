Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Records two points against Jets
Kuznetsov scored a goal and added an assist during Monday's 3-2 overtime win against Winnipeg.
Interestingly, this was Kuznetsov's fourth multi-point showing in 10 games, but he also missed the scoresheet entirely in the other six outings. The game-to-game inconsistency is more important to consider in weekly leagues and daily contests because the Russian's year-long numbers remain excellent. Kuznetsov is a heater away from posting the first multi-point showing of his career, after all.
