Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Records two points against Jets

Kuznetsov scored a goal and added an assist during Monday's 3-2 overtime win against Winnipeg.

Interestingly, this was Kuznetsov's fourth multi-point showing in 10 games, but he also missed the scoresheet entirely in the other six outings. The game-to-game inconsistency is more important to consider in weekly leagues and daily contests because the Russian's year-long numbers remain excellent. Kuznetsov is a heater away from posting the first multi-point showing of his career, after all.