Kuznetsov posted an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 6.

Kuznetsov finished the playoffs on a three-game point streak. He had two goals and three helpers in six postseason contests overall. The center added 16 shots on net and a minus-3 rating during the playoffs, following a strong regular season that saw him rack up 24 goals and 54 assists in 79 appearances.