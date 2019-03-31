Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Registers two points

Kuznetsov dished out two power-play assists in Saturday's win over the Lightning.

Both of Kuznetsov's assists were secondary, and they both came on the man advantage. His second one was simply for insurance, but it will be a memorable one as Kuznetsov notched his 51st assist on Alex Ovechkin's 51st goal of the campaign. It has been another superb season for Kuznetsov, as he now has eclipsed 70 points for the third time in four seasons.