Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Remains out of lineup
Kuznetsov (upper body) will miss his second straight contest versus Montreal on Monday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Kuznetsov is officially listed as an upper-body issue, but there is some speculation he is dealing with a concussion, per Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post. If that is indeed that case, then it will be hard to determine when the center might be ready to return to the lineup. Prior to his injury, the Russian was bogged down in a six-game goal drought, but had managed to garner four helpers during that stretch.
