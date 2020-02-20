Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Returning to action Thursday

Kuznetsov (upper body) will be back in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Montreal, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Following his three-game stint on the shelf, Kuznetsov will slot back into a second-line role and should rejoin the top power-play unit. Prior to getting hurt, the world-class center racked up three goals in his previous five outings and will no doubt be eager to pick up where he left off.