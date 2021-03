Kuznetsov (upper body) will be in the lineup Wednesday against the Bruins,JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Kuznetsov has missed the last two games with the injury but will slot on the top line between Alex Ovechkin and Conor Sheary when he returns -- moving Lars Eller back to his usual third-line position. The 28-year-old Russian has been underwhelming thus far with just two goals and six points in 11 games and is logging the lowest average ice time since his sophomore season (16:06).