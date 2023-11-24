Kuznetsov (illness) will return to the lineup Friday versus Edmonton, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Kuznetsov missed two games with the illness. He has three goals and five assists in 14 games, including a pair of assists on the power play.
